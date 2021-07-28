Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 41,647 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $246,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

