Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $583,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.52. The stock had a trading volume of 211,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.67 and a 12 month high of $405.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

