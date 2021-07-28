Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

