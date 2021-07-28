Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,580. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.09.

