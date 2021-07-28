Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $208,309.42 and approximately $1,748.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

