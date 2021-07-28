Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Seagen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 931,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.88. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

