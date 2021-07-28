Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $71.52 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and $592,659.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00377088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.46 or 0.01184317 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,662,666 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

