Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Select Medical worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

