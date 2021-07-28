Semux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $75,469.25 and $11.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00027675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006957 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

