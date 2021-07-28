Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $66.63 million and $102,028.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,313,068,972 coins and its circulating supply is 3,615,609,395 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.