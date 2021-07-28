Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 356,175 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

