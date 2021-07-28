Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00015464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $383,917.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

