SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $121,915.76

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $121,915.76 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00586450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

