Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,507.93.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $25.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,529.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,392.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

