Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,508.00 and last traded at $1,508.00. 12,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,400,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,555.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,392.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

