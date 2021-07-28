Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 243.7%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 243.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

