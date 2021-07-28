Short Interest in AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) Declines By 62.7%

AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AVAX Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. AVAX Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

AVAX Technologies, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, develops autologous cell vaccine technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates that have completed phase II clinical trials include M-VAX for the treatment of melanoma and O-VAX for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

