Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Increases By 280.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

