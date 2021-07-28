Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expands By 287.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 287.0% from the June 30th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

