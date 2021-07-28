Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Decreases By 78.3%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cipherloc stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,415. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

