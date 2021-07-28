Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Decreases By 78.3%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cipherloc stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,415. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.
