Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Decreases By 71.1%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Earth Science Tech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

