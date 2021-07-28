Short Interest in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declines By 65.1%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCVT opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000.

