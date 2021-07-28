Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Drops By 62.9%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.