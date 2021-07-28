Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 81.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISNPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 102,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,741. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISNPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

