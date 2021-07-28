Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 65.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

