Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declines By 65.3%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

