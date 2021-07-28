Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Decreases By 79.7%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

