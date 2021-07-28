Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Rises By 281.8%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LMST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

LMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

