Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 66.7%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

