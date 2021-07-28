Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Declines By 74.3%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 847,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

