Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Declines By 74.3%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 847,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.