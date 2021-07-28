Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Grows By 283.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mmtec has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

