Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 62.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
