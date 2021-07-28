Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 62.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

