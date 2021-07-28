Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Decreases By 74.4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 34,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

