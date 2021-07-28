Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Increases By 220.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.