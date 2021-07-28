Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Grows By 182.1%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the June 30th total of 171,400 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

OXBR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

