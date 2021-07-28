Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Grows By 294.9%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Shares of HNW opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

