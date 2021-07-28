Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Decreases By 70.7%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979. Positron has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production.

