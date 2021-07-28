Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Decreases By 70.7%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979. Positron has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
About Positron
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.