Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Expands By 299.0%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUCOF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUCOF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

