Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Increases By 280.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMRY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Snam has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

