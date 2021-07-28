Short Interest in Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Decreases By 62.9%

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Solar Enertech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

