Short Interest in Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Decreases By 62.9%

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Solar Enertech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
