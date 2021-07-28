Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Decreases By 62.7%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

