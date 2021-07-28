Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Decreases By 62.7%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
