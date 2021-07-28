Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 62.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

