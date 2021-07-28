Shutterstock, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

