Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,092. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

