Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $123.00 at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

SSTK stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

