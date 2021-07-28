SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG Combibloc Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.