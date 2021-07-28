Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.03 and last traded at $135.16. 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 230,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.73. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.