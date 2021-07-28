Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €140.85 ($165.71) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.75.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.