Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

