SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,759. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

